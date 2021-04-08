Rapper DMX reported in serious condition after suffering a heart attack

The last friday, the rapper DMX had to be admitted to the emergency room and in serious condition after suffering a heart attack which, according to various media reports, would have been caused by an overdose. Because of this, the singer’s family, who rose to fame during the 1990s, are on the lookout for medical reports, which are known to be not very encouraging. The DMX representative revealed to The New York Times that his client is in a “vegetative state.”

© GettyImagesThe rapper DMX had to be admitted to the emergency after suffering a heart attack

The events took place last Friday around 11 p.m. at his residence located in White Plains and he was immediately taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he remains connected to a respirator, his lawyer also pointed out. Murray richman.

“We ask that you keep Earl / DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes and prayers, as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges,” the rapper’s family said in a statement.

Your manager, Nakia walker, also offered details of the tragedy to Buzzfedd News and noted that because of the brain damage it shows Earl simmons, the artist’s first name, finds himself with “pulmonary and cerebral insufficiency and no brain activity.”

© GettyImagesThe rapper is currently in a vegetative state

According to TMZ, neither his relatives nor his manager have confirmed that the DMX heart attack was caused by substance abuse. The artist’s lawyer, who has worked with him for 25 years, said he did not know the causes that led to the rapper’s collapse, so he could not confirm or deny the statements of the medium.