Rapper DMX is in a vegetative state after suffering a heart attack



Earl Simmons.

Photo: DOMINICK REUTER / AFP / Getty Images

After suffering a heart attack last Friday at his home, the American rapper DMX (50) was admitted to the White Plains hospital, in New York, where he is in a vegetative state. Although, according to the media, it presents “some brain activity.”

According to the TMZ entertainment portal, Earl simmons (as is his real name) was transferred on the night of April 2 urgently after a heart attack that would have occurred for an alleged overdose.

In fact, the artist has struggled for years against his addiction to drugs and, consequently, he went to hospital several times to rehabilitate himself. The last time was in October 2019, ten months after being released from jail, where he spent a year on tax fraud by admitting to having evaded paying $ 1.7 million in taxes.

However, his attorney Murray Richman told CNN that he did not know what could have caused the heart attack. In the same vein, his family asked for respect through a statement: “We ask you to keep Earl / DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes and prayers, as well as respecting our privacy as we face these challenges. “

DMX is considered one of the great references of the genre that emerged in the late 90s with hits like X Gon ‘Give It To Ya and Party Up.

The last DMX presentation took place in July 2020. The show was performed together with Snoop Dogg, in front of more than 500 thousand spectators who tuned in to the show, which obtained a great impact to the point that his song “X Gon ‘Give It To Ya ”has more than 400 million views on Spotify.