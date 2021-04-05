Rapper DMX is hospitalized after heart attack

Rapper DMX during an appearance on MTV in New York City on April 6, 2006.

(CNN) – The rapper DMX remains hospitalized and on life support in White Plains, New York, his attorney Murray Richman confirmed to CNN on Sunday.

The rapper suffered a heart attack Friday around 11 p.m. at his home in White Plains and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he remains on a ventilator, Richman said. The lawyer said he did not know what could have caused the heart attack.

Richman said he has known DMX for 25 years. On Saturday night he said that he had been in contact with the rapper’s family throughout the day. He said he is aware of the rapper’s medical prognosis, but declined to comment on it.

“We ask that you keep Earl / DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes and prayers, as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges,” the rapper’s family said in a statement.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, burst onto the rap scene in the late 1990s with songs like “Party Up” and “Get At Me Dog.” His first five albums debuted at number one on the Billboard charts. The 50-year-old is also an actor and IMDb lists over 40 acting credits for him. His roles in “Romeo Must Die” – starring R&B star Aaliyah just before his death – and “Never Die Alone” are among the most notable, and he often appeared as himself in movies and television shows.

DMX has received three Grammy nominations, all of which came in 2000 or 2001. Two were for Best Rap Solo Performance and the third was for Best Rap Album.

Celebrities dedicate messages to DMX

Some contemporary DMX celebrities, such as LL Cool J and Missy Elliott, tweeted their sentences, as did more artists, including Chance the Rapper, Kid Cudi, Eminem, and SZA.

Today is 4/3/21 – it’s only right that we celebrate the talent and genius of my brother @DMX on the 4,3,2,1 song. We Love you X get well fast. 🙏🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/2YejrFdo5E – LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) April 3, 2021

Prayers for DMX and his family🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj – Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021

DMX prayed over me once and I could feel his anointing. I’m praying for his full recovery https://t.co/xVaid2NYqC – Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 3, 2021

Prayers out 2 @DMX & his family !! True legend !! Pullin 4 u please stay strong !! – Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 3, 2021

CNN’s Steve Forrest and Alaa Elassar contributed to this report.