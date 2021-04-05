Getty Images Rapper DMX in intensive care for overdose

The rapper DMX’s fiancee, Desiree Lindstrom, and her mother, Arnett Simmons, are with the singer in the ICU of a hospital in White Plains, New York, according to TMZ.

The rapper was rushed to the hospital on Friday, April 2, after an apparent drug overdose caused a heart attack. X is said to be in a “vegetative state,” his manager told the New York Times. According to the TMZ report, DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, has “poor brain function.”

It has also been reported that several, if not all, of DMX’s 15 children have made their way to New York to see their father. X’s prognosis is not good.

“DMX had a heart attack during OD, and family members are hopeful that when the inflammation subsides, their heart will recover. Of course, that has no impact on brain function, “reports TMZ.

All eyes have been on the headlines as fans eagerly await any updates on X’s condition. Fans have also kept an eye on X’s family’s social media accounts, including that of his fiancee, Lindstrom.

On March 30, just two days before DMX’s hospitalization, Lindstrom shared what could very well be the rapper’s latest video.

DMX seemed happy while riding in a car on March 30, 2021

Lindstrom took a video of her fiancé singing and dancing while driving. If DMX doesn’t recover, this could be the last video of him alive. This is certainly a good memory that Lindstrom will have forever.

“He was talking about filming us rocking hahaha, it’s so much fun !!!” Lindstrom captioned the post. DMX looked very happy and healthy as he got into the groove. In another video, Lindstrom shared some footage of the couple’s son, Exodus, who was sitting in a booster seat wearing a mask and dancing to “Return of the Mac.”

“He is the best baby in the world, he fits perfectly with his mom and dad! We love it, ”Lindstrom wrote in the post.

The DMX family previously released a statement regarding his condition, asking for “support and prayers” as the rapper fights for his life.

Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons was rushed to hospital last night after collapsing at his home. At this time, he remains in the ICU in critical condition. Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents another path that you must conquer. The Simmons family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of love, encouragement, support, and heartfelt prayers for Earl. Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. It is heartwarming to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need, ”reads the statement, which was delivered to TMZ.

Lindstrom shared a photo of herself and DMX on March 27

On March 27, 2021, Lindstrom shared a photo of her and DMX in town. “My fiance! Love you [sic]”, He captioned the sweet photo.

The two posed together while standing outside on a concrete sidewalk. DMX was wearing a black hoodie over a white T-shirt, with what looked like jeans and Timbaland sneakers. X’s expression was quite serious.

Lindstrom wore a black dress with a pair of high heels. She put her hand on X’s stomach with her engagement ring on display. Lindstrom also had a more serious expression on her face, although she seemed to be smiling slightly.

On March 13, Lindstrom shared another photo of her and X on a “date night.” Looks like the two of them attended a baseball game. You can see that photo here.

