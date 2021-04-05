Rapper DMX in intensive care after suffering a heart attack due to an alleged overdose

Hip Hop producer Eric B and fellow rapper Missy Elliott asked their fans to pray for DMX.

“My sincere love and prayers are with my DMX friend during this difficult time,” rapper and actor ICE T.

DMX (Instagram / dmx)

DMX is one of the most successful rappers of the 90s and also of the early 2000s, when he sold millions and millions of copies of his first five albums, which debuted at number 1 on the Billboard, a record for that time. .

The artist is preparing a new album with collaborations from Bono, Lil Wayne, Alicia Keys, the aforementioned Snoop Dogg or Usher, as it has transpired.

His best-known singles include hits like ‘X’ Gon Give it To Ya ‘, with more than 416 million views on Spotify despite being a single released in 2003,’ Party Up (Up in Here) ‘or’ Where the Hood At ‘.