Rapper DMX, hospitalized in a vegetative state for an overdose

The American rapper DMX he is hospitalized “in a vegetative state “ after having suffered a heart attack caused by a overdose of drugs, reports TMZ.

According to this tabloid, which cites sources close to the rapper, the event occurred on Friday at 23.00 local time, when the rapper suffered a heart attack in his home after an overdose.

The artist, from 50 years, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was rushed to the White Plains Hospital, in New York, where he is admitted to intensive care.

DMX is considered one of the most important rap artists of the 90s and early 2000s. Throughout his life you have struggled with your drug addiction and has been in rehab on more than one occasion.

The last time took place in October 2019, ten months after being released from jail, where he spent a year for tax fraud.