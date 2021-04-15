Rapper DMX dies at 50

The world of music is mourning the death of rapper DMX, who died this Friday at age 50 after being hospitalized since last week. Earl simmons – his first name – was under serious intensive care in a medical center in the city of White Plains, upstate New York, where he was transported last Friday after suffering a heart attack.

© GettyImagesThe rapper was hospitalized for a week due to a heart attack

Hours before the tragic outcome, there was some confusion about whether the singer had died or not, since contradictory information about his health was running through the networks. However, his own family members have confirmed the news through a statement collected by various media.

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, passed away at age 50 at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being put on life support for the past few days.” reads the official message.

Earl was a warrior who fought to the end. He loved his family with all his heart and we appreciate the time we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans around the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all the love and support during this incredibly difficult time, ”added the family.

Similarly, they asked for a prudent space during their loss and indicated that they will give more details about the funeral services.

© GettyImagesEarl Simmons leaves a great legacy in music

“Please respect our privacy as we mourn the loss of our brother, father, uncle, and man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about their memorial service once the details are finalized, ”they stressed.