Rapper DMX Dies at 50, Family Says

Rapper DMX during an appearance on MTV in New York City on April 6, 2006.

(CNN) – The rap artist DMX’s family released a statement Friday in which it said in part: “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, passed away at age 50 at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being put on life support for the last few days.

The statement was issued by the Chamber Group, which was hired to speak to the media on behalf of the family.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, burst onto the rap scene in the late 1990s with songs like “Party Up” and “Get At Me Dog.” His first five albums debuted at number one on the Billboard charts. The 50-year-old is also an actor and IMDb lists over 40 acting credits for him. His roles in “Romeo Must Die” – starring R&B star Aaliyah just before his death – and “Never Die Alone” are among the most notable, and he often appeared as himself in movies and television shows.

DMX received three Grammy nominations between 2000 and 2001. Two were for Best Rap Solo Performance and the third was for Best Rap Album.

The rapper suffered a heart attack at his home in White Plains and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was attached to a respirator, Richman said.