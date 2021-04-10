Rapper DMX dies after a week admitted for a heart attack

The American rapper DMX, who was hospitalized with a serious prognosis after suffering a heart attack, has died this Friday at the age of 50, local media report.

The artist, whose real name is Earl Simmons, and who was nominated for the Grammy Awards, has died in hospital “with his family by his side after you have spent the last few days on life support“His relatives have written in a statement picked up by the local CBS channel.

DMX was admitted to a hospital in the city of White Plains, in Westchester County, north of New York City, where he was admitted on the night of April 1.

“Earl was a warrior who fought to the end. He loved his family with all his heart and we appreciate the time we spent with him.. Earl’s music inspired countless fans around the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all the love and support during this incredibly difficult time, “added the family, who asked for” privacy. “

“Please respect our privacy as we mourn the loss of our brother, father, uncle and man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once the details are finalized,” they stated.

DMX, who had 15 children, grew up in the New York neighborhood of Yonkers and for years he had problems with drugs.

His musical career developed in the 90s and also in the early 2000s, at which time sold millions of copies of his first five albums, which debuted at number 1 on the Billboard, a record for that time.

The artist was preparing a new album with collaborations de Bono, Lil Wayne, Alicia Keys, Snoop Dogg or Usher, as it has transpired.

His best-known singles include hits like ‘X’ Gon Give it To Ya ‘, with more than 416 million views on Spotify despite being a single released in 2003,’ Party Up (Up in Here) ‘or’ Where the Hood At ‘.