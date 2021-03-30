Rapper creates sneakers that contain human blood on the soles

American rapper Lil Nas X is involved in a controversy by showing that anything can happen in the world of fashion after announce in the last hours the creation and sale of their ‘Satan Shoes’.

The singer teamed up with the creative company MSCHF in order to launch his own tennis line based on a satanic design with characters from the underworld and demons, in addition, claims they contain drops of real human blood on the soles.

You read well, these contain 60 cubic centimeters of ink and a drop of human bloodThis was announced by the prestigious brand on its social networks, where it also shared some photographs of the dazzling footwear.

A member of that company assured that the blood used for the 666 pairs that went on sale was supplied voluntarily by the same employees of the company, “We love to sacrifice ourselves for our art,” he reported to PEOPLE.

On the side of the sneakers is ‘Luke 10:18’, which refers to the verse in the Bible that says: “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven.”

The controversy reached the renowned tennis brand Nike who, through a communication to CNN, announced that they have nothing to do with this new design inspired by the classic Nike Air Max from 1997.

MSCHF x Lil Nas X “Satan Shoes” 🏹 👟Nike Air Max ’97

🩸Contains 60cc ink and 1 drop of human blood

🗡️666 Pairs, individually numbered

💰 $ 1,018

🗓️March 29th, 2021 pic.twitter.com/XUMA9TKGSX – SAINT (@saint) March 26, 2021

This artistic collective is already known for its unusual creations. In 2019 they released a limited edition of ‘Jesus Shoes’, sneakers that had a steel crucifix and ‘holy water’ straight from the Jordan River.

They even sold a laptop for 1.3 million dollars, it had some of the most dangerous computer viruses in the world installed. Would you buy some of these products?

