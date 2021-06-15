Rapper ASAP Rocky claims to be a very lucky man to have Rihanna as a couple



Rapper ASAP Rocky feels very lucky to have Rihanna as a couple.

Rapper ASAP Rocky is going through an unbeatable stage at all levels and thanks in part to his solid but discreet sentimental relationship with the also singer Rihanna Y He has stated that he feels super lucky to have her as a couple. After that unpleasant episode that he experienced in 2019 when he was imprisoned in Stockholm, as a result of an attack on an individual who was harassing him and his team after a concert, the music star has regained his calm and stability, to the point that now he has wanted to openly reflect on the aforementioned experience in a documentary called ‘Stockholm Syndrome’.

Asked by the news portal ‘Entertainment Tonight’ about the importance of having the support of his girlfriend today, the artist has had no qualms about praising the Barbadian diva, Rihanna, as a couple and for the role it plays in his life: “It is very important to have that support in real life, you know? It is wonderful and honestly me being very lucky and blessed with her, really ”, he pointed out about this new and peaceful stage that lives next to him ASAP Rocky.

The 32-year-old American interpreter has also indicated in his interview that the purpose of his documentary, which also delves into his humble origins and has the stellar participation of good friends such as Naomi Campbell, Tyler The Creator and Kim kardashian, does not consist precisely in “giving pity” about the trauma suffered in Sweden, but rather underlining the way in which it has been able to cope, and ultimately overcome, so many adversities throughout its existence.

“I think that making a documentary always implies showing vulnerability. This documentary is about expressing honesty, authenticity and purity ”, he proudly stated.

Recently during an interview, ASAP Rocky raved about his girlfriend, Rihanna and he made very clear the illusion that having a relationship with it gives him. He even went so far as to affirm that he believes that she is the one he wants to spend the rest of his days with: “He is the love of my life, my girl, my partner … Everything in life is better, much better when you have found the ultimate person. She alone would equal a million of the above. I think when you know it, you know it. She is the definitive one, ”the rapper told GQ magazine.

They have even traveled to meet her family in Barbados, so it would not be surprising if they soon surprise us with a wedding, just as they did with their relationship.