Rapid rate hike in Brazil means that tightening would not be intense: Central Bank Chief

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Mar 25 (Reuters) – Brazil’s Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto said on Thursday that a faster pace of interest rate hikes at the beginning of the tightening cycle of monetary policy means that the general tightening you may not have to be so aggressive.

In an online press conference, following the publication of the bank’s quarterly inflation report, Campos Neto stressed that the move away from record low borrowing costs is a “partial normalization” of the policy related to the neutral interest rate.

Campos Neto spoke a week after the central bank raised interest rates for the first time in six years to curb inflation, raising the benchmark Selic rate by 75 basis points to 2.75%, and indicating that it will raise it. amount in May, unless there is a significant change in the outlook.

The central bank’s measures will advance interest rate hikes when inflation is above target, but will leave them somewhat below the “neutral” level when the economy operates with full employment and potential growth without encouraging inflation.

“A faster setting reduces the intensity of the setting (overall) […] and it has an important effect on anchoring long-term inflation expectations, “Campos Neto said.

“The normalization of monetary policy is related to (the return to) the neutral rate. If we talk about partial (normalization), it means that we do not believe that it should happen now,” he said.

Campos Neto denied that the Selic’s drop to a record low of 2.00% last year was a mistake, noting that the outlook for inflation and the economy were much weaker, “a scenario that, in truth, does not occurred”.

He insisted that the central bank is not behind the curve and that a “large part” of the recent rise in inflation is due to temporary factors. The weakness of the exchange rate has also contributed to the rise in prices.

Thursday’s figures showed that annual inflation in the month to mid-March was 5.5%, above the 5.25% upper limit of the central bank’s target band for 2021, whose center is 3, 75%.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Isabel Versiani; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)