Rapid loss of oxygen in many lakes around the world

Although lakes they only represent 3 percent of the earth’s surface, they contain a disproportionately high concentration of the planet’s biodiversity.

Levels oxygen in the freshwater temperate lakes are declining rapidly, between 2.75 and 9.3 times faster than in the oceans, a trend largely driven by the global climate change. Is decreased oxygen threatens freshwater biodiversity and drinking water quality.

This is the grim result of a study carried out by a team that includes Stephen F. Jane and Kevin Rose, both from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the United States.

The researchers analyzed a combined total of more than 45,000 profiles of dissolved oxygen and temperature collected since 1941 in almost 400 lakes around the world. Most of the long-term records were collected in the temperate zone, which ranges from 23 to 66 degrees north and south latitude. In addition to affecting biodiversity, the concentration of dissolved oxygen in aquatic ecosystems influences greenhouse gas emissions, the biogeochemistry of nutrients, and ultimately human health.

Although the generalized losses of dissolved oxygen in the lakes studied are related to global climate change, the process that begins with the increase in temperatures and ends with the decrease in oxygen levels in fresh water is not recorded for the case of the surface waters of the same steps as those in the case of deep waters. In each case a different mechanism operates.

Oxygen levels in the world’s temperate freshwater lakes are declining faster than in the oceans. (Photo: Gretchen Hansen, University of Minnesota)

Deoxygenation of surface waters occurs mainly by the most direct route: physical. Oxygen saturation, that is, the amount of oxygen that water can hold, decreases as the temperature increases. As surface water temperatures increased by 0.38 degrees Celsius per decade, dissolved oxygen concentrations in surface waters decreased by 0.11 milligrams per liter per decade.

However, some lakes simultaneously experienced increased dissolved oxygen concentrations and warming. These lakes tended to be more polluted with nutrient-rich runoff from agricultural watersheds and the like and to have high concentrations of chlorophyll. Although the study did not include taxonomic measurements of phytoplankton, warm temperatures and high nutrient content favor the massive proliferation of cyanobacteria, whose photosynthesis is known to cause dissolved oxygen supersaturation in surface waters. Cyanobacteria can generate toxins when they proliferate massively.

The loss of oxygen in deep waters, where water temperatures have remained largely stable, follows a more complex series of steps, probably linked to rising surface water temperatures and a longer warm period each year. Warming of surface waters combined with stable deep-sea temperatures means that the difference in density between these layers, known as “stratification,” is increasing. The stronger this layering, the less likely it is that mixing will occur between the layers. The result is that deep-sea oxygen is less likely to be replenished during the warm stratification season, since oxygenation often comes from processes that occur near the surface of the water.

Oxygen concentrations regulate many other characteristics of water quality. When oxygen levels drop, bacteria that thrive in oxygen-free environments, such as those that produce methane, a potent greenhouse gas, begin to proliferate. This raises the possibility that lakes release greater amounts of methane into the atmosphere as a result of the loss of oxygen.

The study, entitled “Widespread deoxygenation of temperate lakes,” has been published in the academic journal Nature. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)