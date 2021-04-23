Rapid detection of children will be key to curbing the pandemic

A study shows that, despite vaccination of adults, the rapid detection of asymptomatic cases among children will continue to be essential to control the pandemic

They have simulated the impact that the greater or lesser detection of asymptomatic cases among children under 10 years of age would have on a 40% vaccinated population

Screenings in schools and kindergartens will be key after vaccination, because they will allow to act quickly and keep the virus attack rate below 5%

When we talk about vaccines, percentages of vaccinated population, herd immunity … we always talk about adults. Children, at the moment, are not in the general picture of vaccination. Because they were left out of rehearsals of the vaccines being administered. They weren’t the target.

But as the vaccination of adults progresses and the return to a certain normality makes its way, in the medium term, it is important to know how the fact that a part of the population – children and adolescents – will not be vaccinated can affect us when that happens.

There are countries where something is already beginning to be glimpsed of what can happen. On Germany, for example, the age group with the highest rate of covid at the moment is 15 to 19 years old. And children ages 5 to 9, like those ages 10 to 14, have the highest infection rates ever in the pandemic. And the problem is that this does not happen only in Germany. It is already being seen in more countries, such as Sweden (where covid cases in children ages 0 to 9 have increased by 123% since January) or Italy.

The American epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding warns on Twitter, in addition, of two things. On the one hand, that the British variant seems to be behind these data, because it is more contagious among children than the classic one (and it is already the dominant one in much of the West). On the other, that although children do not usually suffer severe covid no hospitalizations, they are important vectors of transmission of covid in their families and schools.

Age 15-19 has emerged as currently the age group with the highest rate of # COVID19 in Germany 🇩🇪. Also notice kids 5-9 and 10-14 now have the highest infection rates than ever before in the pandemic. So, yeah, kids do get COVID, and kids to transmit. Full stop. pic.twitter.com/6f21PuafPO – Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 20, 2021

Concerned about this, precisely, researchers from the Yale School of Public Health They have carried out a complete simulation study, which is published this Friday, to try to anticipate what is to come. The objective? Check the impact that being able to quickly identify asymptomatic covid infections in children would have on the population. The conclusion? That “without measures to interrupt the silent (asymptomatic) transmission of covid between them, it is unlikely that vaccination of adults will contain outbreaks in the short term ”.

Vaccination will not eliminate other control measures

The study, carried out between December 2020 and February this year, proposes the simulation in a representative sample of the US population, without vaccines for children and with a vaccination rate of 40% of adults in one year.

In that scenario, they evaluate “The impact of quickly identifying asymptomatic infections among children”. Why only between children? Because currently the normal reopening of schools is being debated, with the “potential risk” that it entails, they warn, “of high spread of covid through asymptomatic infections in this population ”.

Researchers believe that “Vaccination is unlikely to eliminate the need for non-pharmaceutical interventions in the short term.” And they warn that they will continue to be needed, above all, “to mitigate the transmission of covid among children.” So, propose a strategy to quickly identify the cases of asymptomatic minors.

More screened in schools and nurseries

Although some of the vaccines are already being tested in children, it will still be several months before children are fully vaccinated. And the authors warn that, “in the absence of their vaccination, increased symptom-based screening and identification of asymptomatic infections is essential to control outbreaks ”.

After calculating several possible scenarios, the results indicate that “the proportion of asymptomatic infections that are identified among children it has a lot to do with the greater or lesser speed when it comes to detecting them ”.

The study shows that only that “one in ten infected children was identified in the two days after infection (or one in seven in the three days after), the overall attack rate of covid could be reduced to less than 5% “, which would mean having the situation under control.

How have the calculations been done?

The study of simulation has been carried out with the following parameters:

80% of people aged 50 and over, and 22% of adults aged 18 to 49, would be vaccinated (coverage of 40% of adults in one year)

A 1.2 virus transmission rate, representing the effect of current non-pharmaceutical interventions A rate of 10% population seroprevalence

Identification of asymptomatic infections focused only on children under 10 years of age, calculating delays of 2 to 5 days after infection

From there, what the researchers did was determine “the proportion of cases and the speed of identification necessary to suppress future attack rates of the covid to 5%”. Why at 5%?

Because “in the absence of pre-existing immunity and vaccination, most populations experienced an attack rate of between 1% and 5% during the first wave of the pandemic.” Therefore, assume that “an attack rate of less than 5% would be a reasonable threshold to consider for our analysis ”, which does take into account immunity and vaccination.

Rapid case detection and virus attack rate

What they found is that Covid attack rates decrease rapidly the higher the detection of asymptomatic cases in the first days, after infection. To achieve that 5% goal, they verified the following:

If cases are detected within two days, just detect 11% to reduce the attack rate below 5%

If it takes three days, 14% of cases must be detected to achieve this objective

If the delay is four days, 41% of asymptomatic cases already need to be identified to reduce attack rates to less than 5%

If it takes five days, 97% of asymptomatic cases need to be identified to achieve this goal

Y If asymptomatic infections among children simply go undetected, what would happen? That things change. And a lot. The estimated attack rates would be 12.5% ​​in children and 8.2% in the general population. They warn that, in that situation, “unrealistic vaccination coverage (81%) should be achieved among minors, in addition to that 40% of adults, within a year, to reduce the attack rates of the covid to less than 5% “.

Reallocate resources and improve crawls

The Yale researchers further suggest that as vaccination reduces outbreaks among adults, this should “allow the reallocation of resources towards tracing specific contacts in environments where unvaccinated people congregate, like schools and nurseries ”.

They have already verified that Frequent screening is essential, but also rapid contact tracing. “Start the crawl at the time symptoms start or the time the test is done “Instead of doing it when the results are obtained, it could have an important impact in curbing transmission by asymptomatic or presymptomatic children.”

In light of the results of the study, the researchers conclude that, “even when vaccines are available to children, rapid identification of asymptomatic minors will remain essential to mitigate the burden of disease in the population ”.