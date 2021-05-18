Rapid Bucharest returns to first class after disappearing six years ago

05/18/2021 at 11:11 AM CEST

Quique Briz

Six years ago, the Rapid from Bucharest he disappeared drowned by a debt of more than four million euros. After refounding in 2017 from the fifth division of Romanian football, he has returned to the First division. It is the third most successful club in the country and is considered the team of the gypsies and the popular classes.

“I have waited for this moment since we started playing in mud fields, at last God has done justice”Said the coach of the maroon team, Mihai Iosif, in statements collected today by the sports newspaper Gazeta Sporturilor. With one day to go to the end of the season, Rapid last night consummated their promotion to First Division thanks to the tie of the third classified Mioveni and despite losing at home 1-3 with him FCU Craiova.

First League 🇱🇻❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/T4lSgEoHs2 – FC Rapid 1923 (@ RapidFC1923) May 17, 2021

Although the game was played behind closed doors, Rapid had the support of a thousand fans who gathered outside the tiny stadium of Buff, located on the outskirts of Bucharest. This stadium, in which he plays temporarily while his home is being rebuilt, has no stands in the back and allowed fans to cheer on their team with flags and chants. And it is that the Rapid will not only return to First division, he will also return to his old house in the neighborhood of Giulești with the stadium completely renovated.

Numerous old club glories gathered in the authorities’ rostrum, including the former club coach Mircea Lucescu placeholder image together with his son. “I really missed the atmosphere the fans create here”He said about the fans of Rapid.

With 3 league titles Y 13 Romanian Cups, Rapid Bucharest is the third most successful team in the country after Steaua Y Bucharest Dynamo. It was founded in 1923 by railway workers in Grivița, a popular neighborhood with a strong presence of gypsy population. For this reason, it is considered in Romania as the team of the gypsies and the working class.