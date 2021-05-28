Raphy Pina surprises Natti Natasha upon her return from the hospital

After spending a few days in the hospital for the birth of her daughter, Natti Natasha returned home and was surprised by her partner, Raphy Pina. The music producer prepared – in complicity with his loved ones – a warm welcome at home for Natti and little Vida Isabelle. In his social networks, the proud dad shared the nice detail he had with his daughter’s mother and her little girl, who was born last Saturday, May 22.

© @ queenvidaisabelleVida Isabelle was born on May 22 in Miami, Florida

Raphy took the singer’s breath away with a spectacular montage of pastel balloons that she placed in the main room of the house they share in Miami. In the center, there was a large white balloon with gold letters that said: “Welcome Vida Isabelle (Welcome Vida Isabelle). There was also a large rose arrangement in the center and a cute teddy bear for little Life. Pina accompanied the tender photo with the following description: “Home Sweet Home 🏠 welcome @queenvidaisabelle! Thank God already at home. #teampinatti #vidaisabelle 🌸 ”.

© @ raphypina This is how the decoration with which Raphy surprised his wife when they returned home looks like

In another post, the music producer told his fans that they were already installed at home, ready to rest a little and start their new family dynamic with Vida Isabelle, in addition to her friendly pet, Lupi, who has become the most protective with the baby. “Happy to get home and have no problems.” Believe it or not, this was my great concern. I’m even happier now. @lupiipina with her little sister @queenvidaisabelle. Now let’s take a digital break, because home now is starting empieza #TeamPinatti #vidaisabelle 🐶👸🏻

© @ raphypinaRaphy with little Life in her arms and Lupi on her legs

In addition to revealing that they were already home, Raphy expressed her deep appreciation to Natti for how brave she was during her pregnancy and on the day of delivery, as well as thanking the doctors, nurses and everyone involved who were aware of her health. of your partner and the baby.

© @ nattinatashaNatti Natasha resting with her little daughter in the hospital room