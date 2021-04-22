Raphy Pina is denied permission to travel to the Dominican Republic upon the birth of her daughter



Raphy Pina and Natti Natasha unveil the 34-week ultrasound of their future daughter.

Photo: Rodrigo Varela. / Getty Images

A judge denied the request of producer Rafael Pina Gómez, known as Raphy Pina, to be able to travel to the Dominican Republic to be present at the birth of her daughter; fruit of his love with the singer Natti Natasha.

The businessman cannot leave Miami, United States, because he’s out on bail, after being investigated by the FBI last year for illegal possession of firearms and more than 500 ammunition on a property in Caguas, a municipality near San Juan.

The conditions of the bond under which Pina was released included the payment of $ 1 million dollars, the resignation of his passport and the permission to travel between Miami and Puerto Rico, just to be able to see his children.

Therefore, the Prosecutor’s Office stressed that witnessing the birth of his daughter in another country is not a valid justification. “The defendant’s decision to deliver their baby in a foreign country is not a valid reason to alter the original bail conditions and considered necessary to ensure that the defendant appears in future proceedings and for the safety of the community, “says the determination.

“Not even the birth of their fourth child is a circumstance that should allow the defendant Pina, a convicted of a federal crime, who is now accused of illegally possessing two weapons and more than 500 ammunition, leaving the jurisdiction of the United States and going to a foreign country, “concludes the statement from the Federal Prosecutor’s Office.

Raphy’s request was to travel from April 23 to June 3 And after knowing the judge’s information, she posted a photograph with Natti where in her text she expresses being aware of her absence at the time of delivery, but that the only thing that matters is that it is born healthy.

“Not all dreams come true, that does not mean that you cannot make the dream come true in another way or in my case, in another place. After we are alive, I will continue to show you how great we can continue to be because, we do not let the stones run over us, on the contrary, we use them to continue building the path that we enjoy. Thanks to those who cared about me, it was a personal wish, but after NAZCA SANA, who is born on the moon, it will continue to be my new life, “he wrote in an Instagram post.