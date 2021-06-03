Raphy Pina gets a tattoo on her daughter Vida Isabelle’s little foot

Natti Natasha Y Raphy Pina they are fascinated with the arrival of her little daughter Vida Isabelle and they have done everything possible to preserve the beautiful moment in which they are. The music producer has found the best way to keep his daughter by his side forever, and it is the most original; It is a tattoo of her little foot, just like that of her other three children and her pet. Raphy had already given some clues to her intentions for days, when she posted an image of Vida Isabelle’s foot and commented, “They don’t know 👣”. Her fans immediately suspected it and celebrated the tribute to the newborn.

© @ queenvidaisabelle Natti and Raphy’s baby was born on May 22

Shortly after revealing her intentions, Raphy published a photograph in which she proudly showed her most recent tattoo: Vida Isabelle’s little foot with those of her older brothers: Mia, Rafael and Antonio, and the dog Lupi, which is like one more daughter for him and Natti. Along with the image, the producer of Pina Records commented the following. “👣👣 My Beloved Children! So I will never forget their birthdays 🎂 😂 I hope Natalia does not want to continue because the next one is going to be hard !!!! #teampinatti if you were well in love before, imagine now! Happy Saturday Thank you @victor_artgarcia for the piece @queenvidaisabelle ”.

© @ raphypina This is the new tattoo in honor of Vida Isabelle, which appears next to that of her older brothers and Lupi

Pina expressed in her comment that she hoped Natti would not want another child, because the next tattoo would hurt more than the others. But, apparently, the singer has other plans in mind, as she responded to Raphy’s post like this: “✨👀 I don’t promise anything. You know the answer ”.

Last Sunday, May 30, Mothers Day was celebrated in the Dominican Republic, and despite living in Miami, the singer celebrated the date together with her daughter and partner. In her profile, Raphy dedicated an emotional post to her daughter’s mother with a tender image and some words that would melt anyone.

© @ nattinatasha With this image, Raphy congratulated Natti on Mother’s Day, which is celebrated in the Dominican Republic on May 30