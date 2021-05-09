Raphael’s story, as you’ve never seen it

Raphael’s story is everyone’s story. It is an icon that, without changing its unique and personal style, has stood the test of time, fashion and criticism. Raphael is today a living legend of music. He has just turned 78 years old and most of them have been spent on stage, followed by a legion of fans around the world, ranging from Spain to Latin America, passing through Russia. An extraordinary artist who is still active and remains true to himself after 60 years of career.

After receiving the congratulations of multiple known faces of Movistar + (David Broncano, Mercedes Mil, Juanma Castao, Patricia Conde, Gui de Mulder, Susi Caramelo, Arturo Paniagua, Mara Guerra, Pepa Blanes, Laia Portaceli, etc …), the artist has made public on its social networks that it is collaborating on a unique project: An original non-fiction series by Movistar + produced in collaboration with Dad Films & Entertainment and Universal Music Spain.

“Being able to relive the most important professional and personal moments is being a gift … and always, always, accompanied by you: The respectable, my audience that I adore”, Raphael himself comments on the project, which began filming the last March and in which, in addition to his family and his circle of closest friends, national and international artists who value the figure of Raphael as one of the most influential in music of all time participate. “I told you that this was going to be a year of surprises and so be it … I think you are going to like this especially.”

“When someone faces a project of this size, vertigo is inevitable. Rarely do you find an active artist who has been on stages around the world for six decades. What is the enigma for him to have achieved it? The force that has pushed him all these years to continue to be among the number one? With the respect that the myth deserves, we embark on this path along the path of man, that reflective Rafael Martos who looks to the past, remembers who he is and continues to add chapters to its incredible history “, affirm Charlie Arnaiz and Alberto Ortega, the creators and directors of this nonfiction series.

What makes this four-episode project different is the involvement of Raphael himself and the access to a huge untold photographic and audiovisual archive, donated by the family itself. The only documentary about the artist that has not only his participation, but also that of his wife, Natalia Figueroa, and their three children, Jacobo, Alejandra and Manuel Martos, providing a much more intimate and human vision of the myth that we all know.

Shot between Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Malaga, Linares (Jan), Mexico, Miami and Los Angeles, the series – still without a defined title – will soon arrive at Movistar +.

Finally, comment that Charlie Arnaiz and Alberto Ortega are responsible for ‘Anatomy of a dandy‘, a film about the figure of Francisco Umbral that this same year opted for the Goya award for best documentary.