Raphael Varane wants to leave Real Madrid and could reinforce Arsenal

Real Madrid was left blank this season where they could not win any title and also the French coach Zinedine Zidane, would have already communicated to the club’s board that he will no longer continue as a team strategist, so the ‘Merengue’ team will go through a summer full of changes where the squad would have movements, such as the departure of French defender Raphael Varane who would also want to leave.

According to information revealed by Gol TV, Varane wants to leave Real Madrid since he believes that he has completed a cycle in the ‘Merengue’ box and feels that he needs other motivations to give a new impetus to his career, and his destiny would be the Premier League, where Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City, would be attentive to the situation of the French defender.

Also read: Cruz Azul: A fan of La Maquina loses her life and her brother asks for the title in her memory

As detailed in the information, the one that could have the most advantage of all these teams would be Manchester United, although Arsenal would be being very insistent with the footballer, but they know that they have the chance to lose taking into account that they did not qualify for European competitions for the following year.

In addition, Real Madrid itself would still have the last word to achieve its renewal for the next few years, taking into account that it is at an age where it can perform well and is a defender who does not suffer from injuries and remains in good shape.

In previous weeks it had been pointed out that in the face of Varane’s refusal to renew, Madrid could use it as a bargaining chip to bring a crack like Kylian Mbappé, but we would have to wait how the market is moving, especially for European competitions.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content