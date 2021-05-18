Raphaël Varane, the greatest asset on Real Madrid’s starting list

Most valuable defense of LaLiga

The more than probable departure of Raphaël Varane this summer from Real Madrid would be a serious blow for LaLiga since the Frenchman is the most valuable defender in the championship with € 70 million, but the need to make money in the white team puts in the showcase your best asset. In fact, Varane is the second most sought-after professional in Madrid after Thibaut Courtois.

The French central defender is one of the players on the Madrid team’s starting list along with Isco, Marcelo, Lucas Vázquez, Sergio Ramos or coach Zidane himself, although his sale could facilitate the renewal of the captain.

Furthermore, in Varane’s case the determining factor is the length of his contract. The 28-year-old defender ends his relationship with Real Madrid in 2022 and it does not seem that he will renew. For this reason, Varane’s situation has been arousing the interest of several Premier League clubs such as Manchester United and Chelsea, in addition to PSG, which has also joined the list of suitors.

If his transfer finally coincides with the 70 million euros of his market value, Raphaël Varane would be among the five most expensive defenders of all time, ahead of the Portuguese of Manchester City Rúben Dias, who arrived last summer in the Premier from Benfica in exchange for 68 million euros.

Manchester City’s nine: the most expensive defenders in history

25 João Cancelo | For € 40.4 M from Valencia CF to Juventus (2018)

& copy imago images

Data updated on April 26, 2021

24 Shkodran Mustafi | For € 41 M from Valencia CF to Arsenal (2016)

& copy imago images

23 Thiago Silva | For € 42 M from AC Milan to PSG (2012)

& copy Getty Images

22 Davinson Sánchez | For € 42 M from Ajax to Tottenhamn (2017)

& copy TM / imago images

21 Leonardo Bonucci | For € 42 M from Juventus to AC Milan (2017)

& copy imago images

20 Dayot Upamecano | For € 42.5 M from Leipzig to Bayern (2021)

& copy imago images

19 Nicolás Otamendi | For € 44.5 M from Valencia to Man City (2015)

& copy imago images

18 Eliaquim Mangala | For € 45 M from Porto to Man City (2014)

& copy Getty Images

17 Nathan Aké | For € 45.3 M from Bournemouth to Man City (2020)

& copy imago images

16 Rio Ferdinand | For € 46 M from Leeds to Man United (2002)

& copy TM / imago images

15 Ferland Mendy | For € 48 M from Lyon to Real Madrid (2019)

& copy imago images

14 David Luiz | For € 49.5 M from Chelsea to PSG (2014)

& copy TM / imago images

13 Éder Militão | For € 50 M from Porto to Real Madrid (2019)

& copy imago images

12 Ben Chilwell | For € 50.2 M from Leicester to Chelsea (2020)

& copy imago images

11 Kyle Walker | For € 52.7 M from Tottenhamn to Man City (2017)

& copy imago images

10 Aaron Wan-Bissaka | For € 55 M from Crystal Palace to Man United (2019)

& copy imago images

9 John Stones | For € 55.6 M from Everton to Man City (2016)

& copy imago images

8 Benjamin Mendy | For € 57.5 M from Monaco to Man City (2017)

& copy imago images

7 Aymeric Laporte | For € 65 M from Athletic to Man City (2017)

& copy imago images

6 João Cancelo | For € 65 M from Juventus to Man City (2019)

& copy TM / imago images

5 Rúben Days | For € 68 M from Benfica to Man City (2020)

& copy imago images

4 Lucas Hernández | For € 80 M from Atlético to Bayern (2019)

& copy imago images

3 Virgil van Dijk | For € 84.7 M from Southampton to Liverpool (2017)

& copy imago images

2 Matthijs de Ligt | For € 85.5 M from Ajax to Juventus (2019)

& copy imago images

1 Harry Maguire | For € 87 M from Leicester to Man United (2019)

& copy imago images

Homepage