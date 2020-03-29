Raphael calls to stay home for coronavirus | INSTAGRAM

Raphael was one of the main events of the LaLiga Santander Fest, who took advantage of his digital intervention to remember the importance of staying home during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am very sad not to be with you wherever you are. But we cannot leave home, I am delighted to be here, to tell you about LaLiga Santander, to tell you about delicate people who cannot leave, like me, who transplanted me. No get out of the house

“I do not know how to play the piano, nor do I know how to play the guitar, I can only sing to them, I can sing a cappella to them,” said the interpreter before performing “Como Yo Te Amo”.

Dear wonderful people, in this difficult moment that we are living worldwide because of # covid_19, and from which all of us together will leave sooner rather than later, YOU WILL SEE IF, go ahead my thanks to the professionals who are in first line of battle taking care of our well-being. In the first place, to all the health personnel of our country; Doctors, nurses, cleaning teams, caretakers … all of them, who are making a superhuman effort to keep the foundations of our extraordinary health on their feet and fight minute by minute with heroism to save as many lives as possible . To the pharmacists who keep their doors open so that we can have the necessary medicines at our fingertips. To the state security forces that take care of our streets. To the public transport sector that facilitates the displacement of workers who need to go to their job and those who have an urgent need to mobilize to take care of their elders. To the personnel of the food sector of large and small businesses; cajer @ s, reponedor @ s, butchers, pescader @ s, panader @ s, charcuter @ s, who day by day risk their health to dispense the necessary food. And last, but not least, to the entire transport sector that day after day travels miles and miles to supply merchandise to establishments, without their work and effort, the opening of basic necessity commerce would be impossible. To all of you and to each one of you … THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU for your dedication !!! Raphael.

Previously, the Chinese pianist Lang Lang, who recognized the work of health personnel worldwide who have fought against the virus, presented.

The Puerto Rican Luis Fonsi was also present, who interpreted his song “I don’t give up.”

“Glad to be able to share a very important message, hoping they are well at home. I cannot see or hear them, but something tells me that I will feel them here with me,” said the Puerto Rican prior to his presentation.

Morat performed “I Don’t Deserve to Come Back”. Some of the LaLiga Santander players who participated in this segment were Iván Rákitic (FC Barcelona), Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) and Javi Moyano (Real Valladolid).

