Bantamweight contenders from UFC Cody Garbrandt and Raphael Assuncao They will meet in a duel this Saturday, June 6, 2020 in UFC 250 from within UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Times have been hard for Garbrandt, who rose to the title as an undefeated artist before suffering a trio of defeats. Even if Garbrandt He has mentioned that his future is in Flyweight, the 28-year-old fighter still has business in Bantamweight with Assuncao. Speaking of the Brazilian, a seven-year career saw him with 10 of 11 bouts at 135 pounds and established himself as a perennial contender. Since then he has lost consecutive bouts, putting the veteran in a position that he must win himself.

Let’s take a closer look at the keys to victory for every man:

Cody Garbrandt

Record: 11-3

Key wins: Dominick Cruz (UFC 207), Thomas Almeida (UFC Fight Night 88), Takeya Mizugaki (UFC 202), Augusto Mendes (UFC Fight Night 83)

Key Defeats: T.J. Dillashaw (UFC 227, UFC 217), Pedro Munhoz (UFC 235)

The key to victory: Garbrandt He remains a lightning fast boxer with formidable power in his hands. He is also an underrated fighter, one who has not yet been shot down inside the Octagon. Nine of his victories came by knockout.

At this point, it is quite clear that one of the main keys to Garbrandt for victory is to keep your head. In each of their defeats, Garbrandt He was overly aggressive with his right hand, usually after being stunned, resulting in counterattacks by his opponents.

Assuncao He has a sharp counter right hand, so entering it is not a priority. Instead, I’d like to see “No Love” return to his anti-Dominick Cruz strategy. In his title-winning performance, Garbrandt he foiled his enemy from a distance with fast combos and sharp kicks, and then returned with his own counterattacks each time Cruz stepped forward.

The pairing of Assuncao requires a similar strategy.

Raphael Assuncao

Registry: 27-7

Key wins: Marlon Moraes (UFC 212), Aljamain Sterling (UFC on FOX 23), TJ Dillashaw (UFC Fight Night 29), Bryan Caraway (UFC Fight Night 54), Rob Font (UFC 226)

Key losses: TJ Dillashaw (UFC 200), Marlon Moraes (UFC Fight Night 144), Cory Sandhagen (UFC 241)

The key to victory: Assuncao he is as cunning and experienced as they are. The Brazilian is a smart attacker with complicated distance control and timing on his counterattacks, as well as a heartbreaking low kick. On the mat, Assuncao It is a top-tier black belt that has touched 10 of its enemies.

Assuncao not usually a man involved in wild shootings, but may want one against Garbrandt. While “No Love” is still dangerous when he goes crazy, he is also susceptible to the blow that causes Assuncao be your money. To encourage a fight, Assuncao It should aim at the calf. It’s easy to fall behind and hit when things are going well, but if the front leg of Garbrandt is chewing, lose that option.

Usually, Assuncao You may want to speed up the pace more than normal too. Due to its power, Garbrandt He is not an easy man to stand out. Yes Assuncao Fighting with scorecards as a priority, you are less likely to find success than if the knockout is your ultimate goal.

Raphael Assunção vs Cody Garbrandt LIVE

Two excellent rooster weights with their backs to the wall are going to fight.

Cody Garbrandt He is in a difficult situation, but there is still hope for the future. After all, “No Love” is still young, and its losses have only reached high-ranking opponents. If you can perform a little smarter, your skills and athletics remain for great success. As mentioned, the current plan for Garbrandt is to move to Flyweight. Entering a new division after a win is definitely preferable, as “No Love” would be instantly found in the title mix.

A loss is not enough, but the path to the Flyweight title would be considerably longer.

At 37 years old, this may be your last chance to Assuncao for a title race, as he recently lost to a pair of current contenders. A victory over Garbrandt it’s still significant, the kind of victory that can boost an athlete’s momentum. Yes Assuncao You can make it, you’re at least back in the mix and likely to fight another of the top five fighters below.