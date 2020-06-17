Raoul Vázquez has caused a sensation among his followers after uploading a completely naked photograph to his Instagram stories. The former ‘OT 2017’ contestant has deleted the snapshot minutes later, but some followers have already rescued the pose in the shower, posing sideways in front of the mirror.

Raoul Vázquez poses nude in the showerRaoul Vázquez

The singer apologized a little later: « I’m very clumsy with the button, folks. The reverse never happens to me. Sorry. I know I don’t have to publicly upload based on what. Sorry for the clumsiness, he explained on Telegram. In addition, he has taken the opportunity to send a message to those who criticize him: « You have to celebrate and feel comfortable with yourself, » he defended.

It is not the first time that Catalan has suffered such neglect. Last year another nude photo was uploaded in the shower. « I was wrong to upload it, I was going to best friends, » he justified then. His fans have not hesitated to defend the freedom of this type of publication. « He does what he wants, it is his body, » has defended a follower on Twitter, convinced that nothing can overshadow her worth as an artist.

Bathing during confinement

During confinement due to the coronavirus, Raoul made headlines after accepting a challenge from Susana Molina, former participant of ‘The island of temptations’. The singer ended up jumping into the cold water of the pool after taking off his pants.