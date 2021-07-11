Raoul Ortiz puts as an option for Mexico to play qualifying rounds without fans

The sports writer Raoul Ortiz of the Fox Sports network, asks the Mexican Football Federation consider playing the Tri qualifying rounds without fans, to avoid severe punishment prior to the World Cup Qatar 2022.

Also read: Mexican National Team: Héctor Herrera exploded against the Gold Cup arbitration

Play without people from here to Qatar 2022. THERE IS NO ELSE. People do not understand and will not understand. Or are they going to wait for us to really take points or the possibility of going to the World Cup? Are we going to risk it? “Was Raoul Ortiz’s message.

The popular “Pollo” sent this message through his social networks, advising the FEMEXFUT and the Mexican National Team to play the tie matches without fans, to avoid continuing to carry out the forbidden cry.

Also read: Yanet García captivates her followers with a hot photograph in a white bodysuit

Good evening @FMF / @miseleccionmx. Play without people from here to Qatar 2022. THERE IS NO ELSE. People do not understand and will not understand. Or are they going to wait for us to really take points or the possibility of going to the World Cup? Are we going to risk it? – Raoul Ortiz (@RaoulPolloOrtiz) July 11, 2021

For Raoul Ortiz, this case should be studied well since the Tri fans still do not understand what this problem would be, even being able to leave Mexico out of the 2022 World Cup due to a punishment from FIFA that has ruled against it.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content