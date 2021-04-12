Raoul Ortiz lashes out in front of the critics of Club América for the arrival of Solari to the team

The sports writer Raoul ortiz of the Fox Sports network, lashed out in front of the critics of Club América who mocked the arrival of the coach Santiago Solari to the team bench, in this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Where are all those who said that Solari came to sell smoke and that in America they bought ‘little mirrors’? They’re waiting for him to lose … and eventually he will, but their own goal was brutal. You may like it or not, but disqualify due to ignorance “, was the message from Raoul Ortiz.

The popular “Pollo” Ortiz launched his message through social networks, after the resounding victory of the Eagles team against the UANL Tigres within day 14 of this tournament at the University stadium.

Raoul Ortiz made it clear that a coach should not be disqualified without knowing him as happened with Santiago Solari, ensuring that you may or may not like the ways the team plays but the results support it.

