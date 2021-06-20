Raonic to miss Wimbledon due to injury

Milos raonic he is still not fully recovering from his leg injury and will not play in the tournament Grand slam from Wimbledon (from June 28 to July 11), as announced by the Canadian tennis player on social networks.

“I hurt my calf. I worked hard to heal myself, but I had a little setback so I won’t be ready for Wimbledon, ”said Raonic, 30, world No. 18.

Already absent in Roland Garros, Raonic has not played since March 30, when he lost to Pole Hubert Hurkacz in the round of 16 of the Miami Masters 1,000.

Finalist on the grass of Wimbledon in 2016, the Canadian adds his name to the long list of absentees from the English tournament, including the Spanish Rafael Nadal and the japanese Naomi osaka (2nd).