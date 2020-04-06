Wimbledon It has always been a special tournament for the players, for some more than others. Milos Raonic He is in the group of those who keep a special memory of the All England Tennis Club, and spoke about what his cancellation by the coronavirus: “It was difficult to digest at first, but I understood that it is the best decision considering everything that is happening in the world. When you go through the entrance of Wimbledon, even if it is only to train, it is something that marks you. It is where I made my only final and where I get my best tennis. In any case, we will recover because we know that it is the right decision and that the sport has already become something secondary “.

