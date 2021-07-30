Raonic and Isner get off Washington’s ATP 500

The organization of Washington ATP 500 did not receive the best news in the last hours since the casualties of Milos raonic and of John isner for the 2021 edition. In addition, Thiago Monteiro will not be from the game either, despite having entered the main draw as an alternative. Indeed, Ricardas Berankis and Andreas Seppi will be the two players who will take advantage of these defections. In addition, Rafael Nadal It will debut on Wednesday, August 4 at 7 p.m. local time.

Washington update:

OUT: Raonic, Isner

IN: Berankis, Monteiro

Next: Seppi – Entry List Updates (@EntryLists) July 29, 2021