Raoni Barcelos vs. Timur Valiev added to UFC Fight Night on June 26

Already recovered from COVID-19, Raoni Barcelos already has his next fight defined. The Brazilian will face Timur valiev at UFC Fight Night on June 26.

The match was confirmed by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto Saturday night.

Barcelos, I was going to face Marcelo red in UFC Vegas 20, but a positive for COVID-19 left him out of combat. Raoni became known for being a former champion of RFA, and his strong fists. The Brazilian is on a nine-win streak. In his last fight, he beat Khalid taha by unanimous decision in UFC On ESPN 17.

Valiev, will attempt to start his first winning streak in the Octagon. After being knocked out by Trevin jones in UFC on ESPN 15, the combat was annulled by a positive of Marijuana by his rival. In his next fight, he beat Martin Day by unanimous decision in UFC Vegas 18.

UFC Fight Night June 26 will be held in a place to be defined.