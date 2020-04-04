The Australian Ashleigh Barty It is number one in the WTA tennis ranking until the 13th of next July, at least, after the extension of the break that the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has imposed due to the world health crisis caused by the irruption of the coronavirus.

04/03/2020

Act. 04/04/2020 at 17:08

CEST

The ‘aussie’ accumulates a total of 8,717 points that allow it to be at the top of the WTA ranking. Of course, during the classification freeze, ‘Ash‘does not add more weeks as number one.

The latest classification published by the highest body of the women’s tennis circuit is that of March 16.

Romanian Simona halep it occupies the second place with 6,076 points. The podium is completed by the Czech Karolina Pliskova with 5,205 points. The first Spanish woman in the ranking is Garbiñe Muguruza, in 16th place, with 2,711 points.

WTA RANKING (MARCH 16)

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) – 8,717 points

2. Simona Halep (RUM) – 6,076

3. Karolina Pliskova (CHE) – 5,205

4. Sofia Kenin (USA) – 4,590

5. Elina Svitolina (UCR) – 4,580

6. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) – 4,555

7. Kiki Bertens (HOL) – 4,335

8. Belinda Bencic (SUI) – 4,010

9. Serena Williams (USA) – 3,915

10. Naomi Osaka (JAP) – 3,625

… // …

16. GARBIÑE MUGURUZA (ESP) – 2,711

68. CARLA SUÁREZ (ESP) – 881

83. SARA SORRIBES (ESP) – 763

94. PAULA BADOSA (ESP) – 698

102. ALIONA BOLSOVA (ESP) – 644

