Ranking Report: Procházka ascends to second place in the Semi-Complete classification; Chikadze gets into the top 10

It took nothing from Jirí Procházka leak into the top 3 of the 205-pound ranking of the UFC.

The 28-year-old Czech, former champion of Rizin FF, extended his KO / TKO winning streak to twelve at the end of the second round at Dominick reyes making it the third rotary elbow knockout in UFC history.

The contest took place as the star of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 25 last Saturday.

As a result of his second promotion finish – the first was an equally devastating KO of Volkan oezdemir -, Prochazka now occupies the second rung of the ranking, displacing Aleksandar Rakić to the third and Reyes to the fifth.

At 145 pounds, Giga Chikadze broke into the top 10 for his technical knockout against Cub swanson in the co-star of the evening.

For the Georgia native, this was his sixth straight win over the Octagon.

Swanson, who was on a two-game winning streak, was removed from the standings. His place was taken by Hakeem dawodu.

