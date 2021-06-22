Ranking Report: Marlon Vera climbs two places in the Bantamweight rankings

If what Marlon vera wants is a fight with Dominick Cruz, his new position in the ranking now justifies that match-up.

In the duel that took the distinction of Fight of the Night of the past UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 29, Chone’s representative improved his promotional record to 11 – 6 with a fierce unanimous decision win over England Davey grant in what was a rematch whose first chapter was lived in 2016.

2 – 2 in their last four games on the octagon, ‘Chito’ now sits in the thirteenth rung of the standings, displacing Cody Stamann to the last box.

After his victory against Grant, the Ecuadorian asked in the post-fight interview with Michael bisping for a contest with Cruz, former champion of the division who was commenting on the event.

