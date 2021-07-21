Ranking Report: Islam Makhachev Gets Into Top 5; McGregor descends to ninth place

Beating number fourteen in the ranking assured Islam Makhachev move four places in the Lightweight rankings in the UFC.

The Dagestani reached eight wins in a row subjecting in the fourth round to Thiago Moses during the stellar duel of UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 31 last Saturday.

The Brazilian, on the other hand, was the bottom of the ranking, dropping one place.

As a result of the top 10 chips that have been moved, Conor mcgregor has dropped to ninth place.

The Irishman fell to 1 – 3 in the division after losing the trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier via the TKO (medical decision) in the first round in the combat that closed the UFC 264.

