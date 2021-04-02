Ranking Report: Francis Ngannou Climbs to Fifth in Pound-for-Pound Ranking; Luque shortens distance at 170 pounds

Francis Ngannou as UFC World Heavyweight Champion | Image: Mike Roach / Zuffa LLC

Eight boxes was what climbed Francis Ngannou in the pound-for-pound classification of the UFC thanks to his brutal KO in the second round against Stipe Miocic in the stellar of the UFC 260.

The Cameroonian is now in the fifth box, sharing the top 5 with other champions of African descent such as Israel Adesanya and Kamaru usman.

The first place went back to Jon Jones once the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

At 170 pounds, Vicente Luque He closed the gap to the top 5 by a submission via D’arce in the first round against the former division champion, Tyron woodley.

For the Brazilian this was his third victory before the limit.

Woodley, who completed his contract with the UFC Saturday night, he dropped to 10th after racking up his fourth loss in a row.

