Ranking of the most valued management companies with the best brand image

As every year, Broadridge Financial Solutions has carried out a survey among Spanish selectors on the perception they have of the different investment fund managers. The objective of this work carried out by the consulting firm is to determine which are those firms with the best brand image. The results of their study are reflected in a report, Broadridge’s Fund Brand 50, that this year celebrates its tenth edition. And, this time, it brings important news.

The first and most prominent is that Fidelity International has regained its position as the manager with the best brand image in Spain. He lost it in the 2016 edition, when he took his place BlackRock, entity that managed to stay in the first position of the ranking for five consecutive years. Now, the firm led by Sebastián Velasco is once again positioning itself as the most valued manager by Spanish selectors, according to this study.

To get here, Fidelity not only had to overtake BlackRock, which now ranks second, but also JPMorgan Asset Management, this year third in the ranking. Both entities have lost a position with respect to the previous year’s edition.

MORE CHANGES IN THE TOP 10

Within the top 10 there have also been other significant changes. Some entities have managed to gain positions in the table. Others, on the other hand, have lost them. It occurs, for example, in the fourth and fifth place in the ranking. Pictet Asset Management improves one position and is currently the fourth management company with the best brand image in Spain. Takes the position away from Robeco, which goes down a notch and is now fifth.

The rise experienced by three entities is also relevant: Morgan Stanley IM(sixth), Nordea AM(seventh) and PIMCO (eighth of the ranking). In all three cases, they advance two places in the classification. Regarding the managers led by Miguel Villalba and Laura Donzella, their improvement is a continuation of what happened last year, when they entered the top 10, advancing seven and five places in the table, respectively.

The positions that these three entities climb is at the cost of Amundi, which after the strong rise registered in the previous edition (it entered the top 10 by climbing five positions at once) has dropped three places this year (it is now ninth). And also from M&G Investments, which was seventh last year and this year has dropped out of the top 10.

Finally, it is worth highlighting the entry of Carmignac to the select group of 10 management companies with the best brand image in Spain. In this year’s edition, the firm led by Ignacio Lana has managed to climb one step, enough to enter the ranking and become the tenth most valued manager by the Spanish selectors.

RankingManagerPosition with respect to the previous year1Fidelity International + 2twoBlackRock-13JP Morgan Asset Management-14Pictet Asset Management + 15Robeco-16Morgan Stanley IM + 27Nordea Asset Management + 28PIMCO + 29Amundi-310Carmignac + 1

On the other hand, it is already known which are the management companies with the best brand image in Europe in 2021. This is a study that is carried out annually Broadridge Financial Solutions Come in European mutual fund selectors, the final results of which are reflected in its Broadridge’s Fund Brand 50 report and which this year celebrates its tenth edition. Regarding the top 10, this year brings few news in the first half of the ranking and many in the second half.

BlackRock it remains, one more year, as the manager most valued by the European selectors. And not only does it manage to remain at the top of the ranking, but it also manages that its ETF platform, iShares, entered the top 10 for the first time in history. The best perception by its customers allows it to advance four places in this year’s edition and settle in the ninth position of the top 10.

In the following positions of the classification there are not great news either. JPMorgan Asset Management, Fidelity International, Pictet Asset Management Y Robeco They repeat positions as second, third, fourth and fifth manager that receive a higher score in the study carried out this year by Broadridge Financial Solutions.

THE MOST RELEVANT CHANGES

In the following positions is where the most prominent changes are appreciated. The first is appreciated with Flossbach von Storch. The German boutique climbed in this year’s edition eleven places in the ranking and is positioned as the sixth manager with the best brand image in the European market (this year specialized firms are not evaluated in a boutique ranking, so these entities compete with all others). Its irruption displaces Schroders, which goes down one place (from sixth to seventh).

The improvement in brand perception is also especially significant Morgan Stanley IM in Europe. With respect to the previous edition, it rises eight places. This allows him to break into the top 10 and settle into eighth place. His irruption, along with that of Flossbach von Storch and iShares, make Natixis IM, M&G Investments and PIMCO fall from the ranking of the European top 10.

RankingManagerPosition with respect to the previous year1BlackRock =twoJP Morgan AM =3Fidelity International =4Pictet Asset Management =5Robeco =6Flossbach von Storch + 117Schroders-18Morgan Stanley IM + 89iShares + 410Amundi-3