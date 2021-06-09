Ranking of the “hate”: know the list of the “most hated” players in the NBA



“King James” is widely used on Twitter with the phrase “I hate LeBron.”

Photo: Sean M. Haffey / .

A study conducted by the online betting platform, Sports Insider, conducted an investigation in which he revealed to the players most criticized through social networks. The results determined that the star of the NBA and the Angels Lakers, Lebron James, He is the player who generates the most hatred in fans linked to this sport.

Most Hated NBA Player in Each State (Via Sports Insider) pic.twitter.com/A8G5HkJCdG – NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 8, 2021

Lebron James He is one of the best basketball players today. The North American has captured great spotlights in the sport of heights. However, “King James” He has a different trait from that of the great players in history. Basketball fans, in a large percentage, nor have good references about him.

Online gambling portal Sports Insider conducted a study in which it was able to reveal that LeBron has the lowest “favorability” score in 24 of the nation’s 50 states.. The investigation considered more than 70,000 tweets, hashtags and phrases of which he highlighted “I hate LeBron”.

Second place in this unfavorable study is occupied by Kyrie irving. The star of the Brooklyn nets comes from being involved in controversial confrontations with fans of his former team, Boston Celtics. Finally, the ranking is completed James harden, Kevin Durant, Russelll westbrook Y Paul george.

A bottle was thrown at Kyrie Irving from the stands. Human stupidity is still present in games. pic.twitter.com/kQSUuKugSC – Manu Pallares 🏀 (@ManuPallaresNBA) May 31, 2021

