Ranieri, on his continuity at Sampdoria: “I want to stay here”

04/16/2021 at 5:57 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Sampdoria coach, Claudio Ranieri, has stepped out of the rumors that assure that he will not continue to lead the team from next season in the pre-match against Hellas Verona: “Next week I will see the president to discuss this matter, so we just have to wait: my will is to do well, stay here and finish this championship in the best possible way”.

The Italian, who had a brief stint at AS Roma Before joining the Luigi Ferraris project, he is happy in Italy and hopes to continue leading the team for many more years despite the fact that the contract ends on June 30: “I’m very good in Genoa and with Sampdoria. I’m good, and so is my family. I’m happy with the group and with the whole team.”.

The Sampdoria, which has only won one of the last five league games, hopes to reverse the dynamics this day: “We have three games in a week, but we are prepared. I will use all my players and try to make the right decisions. I will evaluate the opponent and see who to play with. I will assume my responsibilities.”.

Praise to Hellas Verona

Claudio Ranieri praised the Verona team, which is just ahead of Sampdoria itself with 41 points: “It is a stubborn and tenacious team. They went through a moment of bad luck because they lost in the last minutes with Lazio after a great game. I look forward to the Verona we know: strong in counterattacks. They will come to win and I look forward to a battle. ”

Quagliarella, available

The veteran Sampdoria striker will be available for the coach. The top scorer of the team, who has scored two goals in the last four games and recorded a total of ten throughout the season, will be in the eleven: “Quagliarella? He’s fine physically and morally, so I trust him to the fullest. He doesn’t give me any kind of concern.”.