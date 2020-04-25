Rangers urged a general meeting to be held urgently involving the 42 clubs from the professional league divisions in Scotland with the aim of allowing an independent investigation into the early termination of the 2019-20 season.

Second in the competition – 15 points behind leader Celtic – Rangers complain about the way the vote was taken. The decision to close the First Division because of Covid-19 won by a minimal difference in votes – guaranteed by a last minute change in the preference of one of the clubs, Dundee. The other option – which did not have a majority – would be to wait for the quarantine to end and play the remaining games.

Rangers say the Scottish League – which was lobbying for the early end of the competition – acted unfairly in the days leading up to the vote and that there were some ‘strange’ situations, especially after clubs began to indicate their preferences for whether or not the competition. They are: the decision to announce the partial result before the end of the vote; the decision to disregard the choice of Dundee FC and allow the club to vote a second time by changing the vote; the interaction of League executives with clubs during the voting, including the disclosure of the vote of other member clubs.

In the 2019-2020 League, until the interruption, Celtic was the leader with 80 points, against 67 for Rangers (who has one game less). The competition has a turn, return and third round and, after that, five more rounds among the top six. With the closing, Celtic will be officially declared champion for the ninth time in a row and the demoted will be Heart (23 points, there is only one drop). The penultimate is St. Mirren with 26 points.

