Rangers of the New Republic paralyzed

In the middle of the news that Dave Filoni is now Executive Creative Director In Lucasfilm, a promotion that has been made public this week because it is when it has been updated on the official Lucasfilm website but that actually materialized internally in the summer of last year, a less joyful news arrives. One of the spin-off series announced last Disney Investor Day would have been canceled.

The medium Variety publishes exclusively that the series “Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic” is no longer in active development at the studio. It’s unclear if the series has been put on indefinite hiatus or if it will return to the Lucasfilm schedule at some point in the future. No reason has yet been given for this stoppage.

When this series about the New Republic Rangers, seen in the second season of “The Mandalorian,” was first announced during the Disney Investor Day event, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy claimed that Filoni and Jon Favreau were jointly developing this spin-off series. Kennedy also claimed that the series would be set in the timeline of “The Mandalorian” and would tie into Ahsoka’s series to culminate in a narrative event.

Apparently, “Rangers of the New Republic” would be the series that would focus on the Marshals of the New Republic, such as Cara Dune (Gina Carano), who took on the role of Marshals during “Chapter 14” of the second season of The Mandalorian.

In December, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy announced that Filoni and [Jon] Favreau were executive producing several ‘Mandalorian’ spinoffs for Disney Plus, including ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ which is currently shooting and will be released in December, and ‘Ahsoka,’ starring Rosario Dawson, and based on the character that Filoni created in ‘The Clone Wars’. (A third announced spinoff, ‘Rangers of the New Republic’, is not currently in active development.).

