Rangers fans surrender to Elvis Andrus on return to Texas

The Venezuelan who now plays for the Oakland Athletics, Elvis andrus, returned this Monday to what was his home for 12 seasons in the Big leagues (MLB), the house of Rangers from Texas, having an emotional reception by this organization.

Elvis andrus signed as a professional and debuted in the Big leagues with the Rangers from Texas, was for years expensive of this organization, but for this 2021 he was changed to the Athletics and knowing what it was for this team, we should not be surprised by this reception that the fans gave him on his return to Globe Life Park in Arlington.

In his first at-bat, the entire stadium of Rangers stood up to applaud a player who for 12 seasons left everything on the field to defend those colors in the MLB, a situation that the Venezuelan did not hesitate to thank with an emotional gesture to the entire fan base.

Here the video:

After spending his first 12 years with the @Rangers, Elvis Andrus returns to Texas for the first time to a standing ovation. 👏 pic.twitter.com/si4P3CtZBq – MLB (@MLB) June 22, 2021

A return fit for a king. 👑 pic.twitter.com/xKK0k4xgyO – Texas Rangers (@Rangers) June 22, 2021

Elvis andrus I knew that he was going to experience an extremely special day today on his return to the Rangers, taking into account that in that city and with that organization he began his career in baseball from the MLB in the 2009 season.

“It is a great feeling. I love these fans, “he said. Andrus before the game.

It was not only the applause and the ovation, the organization of the Rangers prepared an emotional video recalling all the great moments of the Venezuelan with the uniform of this team and boy were there many.

With the Rangers, Elvis andrus was a two-time All-Star in the Big leagues And furthermore, most of their records and numbers are with that organization.