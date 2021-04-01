Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate: the pinnacle of luxury

A new Range Rover SVAutobiography they are already available and everyone knows what that means. This denomination is the one that the British brand has used for many years to make reference to your most luxurious vehicles and he could not miss his appointment. Using the current generation of Range Rover, a number of new features and equipment are added. They will continue to be carried out by the SV Bespoke team in a practically traditional way.

Range Rover SVAutobiography makes its first appearance Ultimate which is at the forefront when it comes to opulence, surpassing the Dynamic we had so far. Touches of personalization are applied starting with the bodywork with the Orchard Green paint with satin finish, a newly developed color that is complemented by the Narvik Black roof and some copper accents. The level of detail even leads to brand logos and SV lettering at various points on the bodywork.

The Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate also features a outstanding quality cabin thanks to the option to have a Poltrona Frau leather upholstery, in addition to the Vintage Tan leather interior trim and carbon fiber finishesCopper Weave. The door sills are illuminated and the SV logo is embroidered on all four headrests. Because we must remember that this version is approved for four passengers and is the one with the extended wheelbase.

Behind the electrically locked rear doors you can see two reclining rear seats semi-aniline leather with heating and cooling. They stand out for having a space of 1.2 meters for the legs and for having a massage function and a special footrest. These include a center console with an integrated Zenith clock, a refrigerated compartment and fold-out tables. This model can be chosen with two mechanical options: the supercharged V8 petrol engine with 565 hp and P400e plug-in hybrid.

On the other hand, the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic, only with the supercharged V8 and with the standard wheelbase. In this case, a sportier approach is sought with a specific chassis and suspension tuning. The image is also more striking thanks to details such as the 22-inch forged wheels or a more dynamic cabin. This specimen starts at £ 147,441 in the UK, while the Ultimate goes up to 183,706 pounds with the most powerful mechanics.

Photo gallery:

