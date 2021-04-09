Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate: Extreme luxury as a farewell …

Within Land rover the maximum exponent in luxury and sophistication the gamut monopolizes it Range rover. With the birth of this model, without knowing it, they inaugurated one of the market segments that is experiencing the greatest boom. We refer, as you know, to the Representation SUVs. Well, not content with taking over a high number of sales, they dare to put on sale an excellent product: the Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate.

The current generation of Range rover she is about to be replaced by a new one. With this idea, the heads of the English firm want to fire him in style. So the Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate he presents himself to us as a model of very refined tastes. But in addition, the brand has announced that it has been tuned with the driver in mind. Is that true? The best thing is that you go to the back row and judge …

With the Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate the English firm will bid farewell to its most exclusive and luxurious model …

As you can see, Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate image remains unchanged. As a good special version, its creators have endowed it with a profuse collection of ornaments. First of all, the bodywork is dressed in the Orchard Green shade with Narvik Black satin finish. By way of contrast, it has Graphite Atlas trim or 22-inch Gloss Dark Gray forged alloy wheels with a contrasting Diamond Turned finish.

Indoors the SVAutobiography Ultimate wraps up with Vintage Tan leather with Copper Weave carbon fiber trim. As an option, customers can choose different finishes at Poltrona Frau. The second row enjoys reclining seats Comfort-Plus with over 117 inches of legroom. As a complement, they enjoy air conditioning, massage or folding tables. In addition, a refrigerator or a zenith watch.

The driver, as the English brand indicates, also enjoys exclusive finishes. The Ebony and Vintage Tan semi-aniline leather bi-tone seats with a quilted diamond pattern. This customization is completed by Steel Weave carbon fiber trim or a special knurling for the transmission selector. In addition, the roof also features a special Ebony leather finish with contrast stitching.

One of the benefits of the Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate is that is available with two bodies. The difference is in the distance between axles, being able to choose between the SWB or LWB version. As for the mechanical offer, it is available with the most powerful versions of the range, including plug-in hybrid. What we still do not know is if it will arrive in Spain, although at the moment it is for sale in the United Kingdom.

