Range Rover L, extended wheelbase (LWB), already sold in China

When Land rover gave the green light to first iteration of the Range Rover Evoque He never thought that he would become his most successful model. Although it entered the fashion segment late, that of compact SUVs, it did so through the front door. Above all, because he had in front of him such powerful rivals as the Audi Q3, BMW X1 or Mercedes-Benz GLA. Be that as it may, it made it one of the benchmarks in one of the toughest markets: China.

With the second generation of the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque history has repeated itself. Not at the same level as its predecessor, but they have managed to maintain customer loyalty. However, to prevent it from missing a beat in China, they have decided to launch a version with extended wheelbase (Long Wheelbase). Its about Range Rover L and he arrives ready to leave his Bavarian rivals by the “gutter”. We tell you what their tricks are.

The Land Rover Range Rover Evoque L grows to 4.53 meters in length … to offer more habitability

First of all, if you take a look at the photos published by Land Rover, you will see little change in its design. This is so because its aesthetics, which evolves with respect to that of its predecessor, is very attractive. The main difference between the version sold in Europe and this extended wheelbase is behind the “B” pillar. Yes, because the increase in wheelbase results in a larger rear door to enter the cabin.

The gain experienced by the Range Rover L’s wheelbase is unknown. However, those in charge of the project did want us to know what the improved habitability in the second row of seats. According to data published on the brand’s website, passengers will enjoy an extra 12.5 centimeters to accommodate their legs. But in addition, the seats can regulate the backrest in 5 or 7 degrees and integrate new headrests.

Related article:

Range Rover Evoque P300e: PHEV technology comes to the English SUV

To make the Range Rover L more attractive, all units sold in China will be equipped with R-Dynamic sports kits and 20-inch alloy wheels. Inside there are also changes, with the arrival of InControl OS 2.0 system. As Land Rover explains, it is a humanized interface that features dual 10.2-inch touchscreens that are comparable to smartphones.

Finally, indicate that still it is not known if the Range Rover L could reach other markets other than Chinese. In this, its price starts at 430 thousand yuan which, at the current exchange rate, would be about € 56,200. We will have to wait, but arriving in Europe would solve one of the drawbacks that “almost everyone gives it”, habitability. It will be necessary to see if they make the effort, or limit themselves to the most important markets by volume and image.

Source – Land Rover China