Range Rover Evoque launches 300 hp engine and special edition

The second-generation Range Rover Evoque has been around for almost a couple of years now, and like its predecessor, it has become one of the British brand’s best-selling cars. The Range Rover Evoque range has grown since its launch, with the most talked-about improvements being the introduction of a 309 HP combined power plug-in hybrid version, and a 165 hp three-cylinder engine. The news is that Land Rover has introduced a new gasoline engine and 300 hp for the Evoque, plus a special edition.

The 300 hp version is called the P300 HST, and is based on the R-Dynamic S version of the British SUV. In silver: it is a very striking car and focused on greater dynamism on the road. In fact, Land Rover claims that it is a car clearly inspired by the HST version of the Range Rover Sport. Its engine is a turbocharged four-cylinder engine from the Ingenium modular family, a 2.0-liter engine that, in addition to 300 hp, develops a healthy 400 Nm of torque. Its power is channeled through an automatic change of nine ratios.

This change in torque converter is connected to an intelligent all-wheel drive system, associated with the Terrain Response 2 electronic system – a traction control with operation and response adapted to different types of surfaces. On paper, this Evoque can do 0 to 100 km / h in 6.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 241 km / h. It is a car with great visual packaging, partly thanks to its 20-inch black wheels, its tinted windows and its black details, distributed by the grille and bodywork.

The 300 hp engine features a 48-volt micro-hybrid system.

Its interior equipment is also at the highest level. We will not only enjoy a huge panoramic roof, but also the Meridian audio system with 13 speakers and 400 watts or the Pivi Pro infotainment system, with a double 10-inch screen and permanent internet connection – yes, the air conditioning is a screen . Its instrumentation is also a 12.3-inch digital module. The other novelty in the Evoque range is the arrival of a special edition called the Bronze Collection, focused primarily on aesthetics.

As its name suggests, bronze is the common thread of the visual game. The roof is painted Corinthian Bronze, while the fin trim is Burnished Copper. The wheels are 20 inches in diameter, and are Satin Dark Gray. This special edition can be ordered in just three body colors: Carpathian Gray, Santorini Black and Seoul Pearl Silver. Inside, we enjoyed natural wood dashboard inserts, ebony leather seats, and floor mats with bronze metallic accents.