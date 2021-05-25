Range Rover Evoque Bronze Collection | Prices | Engines

The 2019 Range Rover Evoque wins another special edition. After the arrival of the plug-in hybrid variant, a must for the brand, comes the Range Rover Evoque Bronze Collection, which differs by having differentiated design elements inside and out, as well as a better infotainment system. It is now available from 60,000 euros.

The aesthetics of the Range Rover Evoque Bronze Collection takes the image of the S version. The contrasting roof stands out, the Corinthian Bronze color, which combines with three exterior colors for the rest of the body (Carpathian Gray, Santorini Black and Seoul Pearl Silver). Other details include the 20-inch 5-twin-spoke alloy wheels, the polished copper-colored side grilles or the Premium LED headlights with daytime running lights (DRL) and dynamic indicators.

Inside, we find interior trim in Natural Gray Ash, exclusive Bronze Collection floor mats with metallic trim edges and ivory grained leather seats. This luxurious ambience is further enhanced by the standard panoramic roof.

Technology also stands out. From the ClearSight-powered rearview mirror (which we met in our Land Rover Defender test) to the new Pivi Pro infotainment system, on a 10-inch drop-down touchscreen and another 10-inch bottom touchscreen.

There is a wide range of mechanics with which the Range Rover Evoque Bronze Collection is available. On the one hand, the Ingenium family of gasoline and diesel (P200, P250, D165 and D200), with Mild Hybrid technology (MHEV), an integrated belt-driven electric motor-generator system (BiSG) and a battery that stores energy during braking and decelerations. On the other, the P300e, which combines a 1.5 gasoline engine with an electric one that advertises 55 km of autonomy.

And more sporty? The Range Rover Evoque P300 HST

With this edition also comes the Range Rover Evoque P300 HST, which gives a sporty touch, based on the version of the Range Rover Sport of the same name. It is available with Land Rover’s 300 PS 2.0-liter Ingenium petrol engine from 76,950 euros. It is linked to the nine-speed automatic gearbox and the Terrain Response 2 all-wheel drive system, thanks to which it goes from 0 to 100 km / h in just 6.8 seconds.

It is based on the Range Rover Evoque R-Dynamic S. Available in eleven colors and the Black Pack that adds the name on the bonnet in glossy black, along with the side vents, gills on the bonnet, covers for the rear view mirrors … In addition to the Sliding panoramic roof in Gloss Black, tinted glass and 20-inch alloy wheels in the same finish (these with red brake calipers).

There are more similarities to the Range Rover Sport HST, such as the steering wheel and suede upholstery. There are upscale touches like the grained leather seats, the Range Rover running boards or the power tailgate.

The 12.3-inch and highly configurable instrumentation screen stands out. It adds to the Pivi Pro infotainment system with two 10-inch screens and a 13-speaker 400W Meridian sound system.

Source: Land Rover