Range Rover celebrates half a century of life and celebrates with surprising special edition that will only have less than 2000 units worldwide

Land rover It is par excellence one of the brands of cars Most coveted in the sector, and that is that the design, performance and quality of their vehicles cannot be denied in any way. This year the brand is celebrating just one of its iconic models, the Range rover, which celebrates 50 years on the market

To celebrate big and as it deserves, the brand has decided to launch the Range Rover Fifty, a special edition of which only less than 2,000 units will be manufactured.

This limited special edition will include a number of modifications, starting with the precious color blue who takes his body and other aesthetic details that make him very special.

The Range roverIt arrived on June 17, 1970, with a two-door design and luxury SUV apparel that fitted a vee eight-cylinder block and innovations like four disc brakes or being the first all-terrain SUV to all four wheels. Its success and peculiarity led it a year later to become the first vehicle to be exhibited at the Louvre Museum in Paris.

According to the portal Motorpasión, in 1989 it was the first to equip ABS, and by 1992 it did the same with traction control and electronic and automatic air suspension, however, it was until 2012 When it surprised the auto industry again, it became the first off-road vehicle with an aluminum body.

The Range rover It has undergone a great evolution in design, however, it continues to maintain reinterpreted features of the original design such as the hood, the ‘floating’ roof, the two-piece tailgate or the gills on the front wings.

Now the new Range Rover Fifty will again give something to talk about and will surprise the motorsports world once again, as it will be based on the Range Rover Autobiography and it will be available in the colors Carpathian Gray, Rosello Red, Aruba, Santorini Black, and of course, Tuscan Blue, the original color from 1970.

The exterior elements contrast sharply from the rest with the Auric Atlas black color on the window frames, mirrors, grille and side gills, while the 22-inch wheels are available with different designs to choose from.

The Fifty logo used in this tribute has been personally designed by Land Rover Chief Design Officer, Â Gerry McGovern, and we can see it both on the outside and on the headrests, control panel and on the commemorative plaque that accredits each unit as belonging to this limited edition.

Only 1970 units of the Range Rover FiftyÂ for everyone, referring to the year of the model’s birth and its price has not been revealed yet

