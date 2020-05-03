The range extenders settings apply for computers that do not have a DHCP server. In case you want to configure the TL-WA750RE models or higher than this one. Before you configure, you must make sure you have all the necessary information about the root router.

The information is the following:

● LAN IP: 192.168.1.254

● SSID: 2WIRE_TEST

● Encryption type: WPA2-PSK with AES

● Passphrase: testtplink

Preparing the Range Extenders Configuration

Since the DHCP function in range extenders is disabled by default, it is necessary to manually assign an IP address such as 192.168.1.x to the computer, so that it matches the already default IP address of the range extender. .

To do this, you must click and get detailed instructions. In the case of the TL-WA830RE model, the LAN IP is 192.168.0.254, for which you must assign 192.168.0.x on your computer.

You need to connect your computer to the range extender with an Ethernet cable. Next, you must disconnect the wireless connection from the root router.

Setting the range extenders

To achieve the range extender configuration, you need to log in to the range manager page first.

Next, you will click on the network where the extender is. You will make sure that the IP address of the range extender is on the same IP segment with the root router. To do this, you can change the IP to “192.168.1.250”, for example. Then you just have to click Save.

In case the root router is not in the IP segment, it is necessary to change it to that of the range extender segment and save the change you just applied. Next, you must change the IP of your computer and thus be able to log in to the administrator page using the new IP address.

You must click on the Quick Settings option. Then, you will click next and then you must press the option “Wireless”. You must select the Range Extender option as the mode of operation. Then you must click Search.

There you should find the SSID (Name) of your root router in the list, and then click Connect. You must click Save, then Wireless and then Wireless Security. Similarly, you must select the security option WPA-PSK / WPA2-PSK and AES Encryption.

You need to enter the password testtplink in the PSK Password field and then click Save. You should verify that the security settings of the range extender are the same as those of the root router.

In case you are not sure of this information, you must contact the technical support of your router. At this time the connected range extenders should work perfectly.

How to confirm the settings you have made

First, you need to click on System Tools – Diagnostics. There, you must write the following IP address: 192.168.1.254 of the root router in the IP address bar or also in the IP address / domain name. Next, you must click on the option called “Start”.

You need to configure your computer to obtain the IP address automatically. In the event that Ping is not successful, you should carefully check each of the above settings or you should contact TP-Link support for help.

If you want more details about each of the configurations and functions, you could visit the download center and download the digital manual of your product. In this example, we use a TP-LINK range extender.

