Randy Orton is currently in a personal rivalry with Edge. The duo have had two physically exhausting fights since the Category R Superstar’s return this year. They fought in a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania and a classic head-to-head wrestling match at WWE Backlash.

Drew McIntyre, on the other hand, since winning his first WWE Championship at The Showcase Of Immortals, has defended him against The Big Show, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley. McIntyre is ready to defend the title against Dolph Ziggler at WWE Extreme Rules.

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre is in WWE’s plans

In this week’s latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was revealed that WWE has plans to face Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre head to head for SummerSlam. It was also noted that if it doesn’t happen at SummerSlam, the duo could face off in another major PPV this year or at WrestleMania 37.

Randy Orton has been in a rivalry with Edge, but with Edge’s triceps injury and without an exact date for his return, WWE needs to plan what he will do with Randy Orton.

Drew McIntyre has been going from fight to fight since April. His rivalries with his opponents have lasted no more than a month. Perhaps a rivalry with Randy Orton is what WWE sees as one of the missing thrust of Drew McIntyre’s career as WWE Champion.

While Drew McIntyre is set to defend his WWE Championship against longtime friend Dolph Ziggler at WWE Extreme Rules in a month, Randy Orton has yet to be included in the PPV. It seems likely that The Viper will face The Big Show after The Giant interrupted Orton at last week’s WWE RAW show.

Randy Orton appears to be returning to his character from The Legend Killer after beating Edge on WWE Backlash and kicking Christian’s head two weeks ago on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see the construction of Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton if this is the plan that WWE is carrying out in the future.

