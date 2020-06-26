In the past few weeks we’ve seen Randy Orton taking on some of WWE’s established legends like Edge, Christian and it looks like it could be a Big Show now, but Randy Orton also wants to take on the NXT stars.

Randy Orton asks WWE for rivalries with NXT stars

A few weeks ago we saw how on Twitter, Randy Orton and Tommaso Ciampa exchanged impressions on the social network while the company did not like this type of interactions and both fighters were called to order internally.

But Randy Orton is not willing to forget it and that’s it, Instead, he has asked WWE to have rivalries with some of the best talents of the NXT yellow and black brand.. In addition to the well-known Tommaso Ciampa, Orton has another eye on the big names of the brand on Wednesday nights, Adam Cole.

All this has come out of a Wrestle Talk publication by Louis Dangoor, who has commented that his source within WWE has confirmed Randy Orton’s request to fight Ciampa and Adam Cole among other names.

As we know Tommaso Ciampa has repeatedly said that he does not want to go up to the main roster of the company, although there was already an attempt when they put him and Gargano up as a tag team, but Ciampa was injured.

If this rivalry were to occur we could see The Viper doing as Charlotte did and go to NXT to face Ciampa, or could it be the case that if Adam Cole lost the title it was Randy Orton his first rivalry on the main roster ?

